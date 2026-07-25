Anahat Singh storms into World Junior Squash final, ends India's 21-year wait

Nigara-on-the-Lake, July 25 (IANS) India's Anahat Singh moved within one victory of creating history after becoming the first Indian in 21 years to reach the final of the World Squash Junior Championships, defeating Egypt's Barb Sameh in four games on Friday.

The top seed, aiming for her first World Junior title, became the first Indian finalist since Joshna Chinappa in 2005. She won against the 3/4 seed 11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6 in a high-quality semifinal.

Singh started strong, winning the opening game 11-3. Sameh then fought back, leveling the match with an 11-8 win in the second game. However, the Indian player responded decisively, dominating the last two games 11-4 and 11-6. This victory secured her spot in the title match and brought her closer to being the first Indian to win the World Junior crown.

"I'm really happy. I played Barb a few months ago at the British Junior Open, and it was a close match like this, so I knew I’d have to play really well," Singh said after her win. "I didn't play my best yesterday, and I knew I had to come out today and show what I can do on court. I've played in four World Juniors and lost in the quarters and semis, so reaching the final has made my parents and coaches really happy, but the tournament's not over yet."

Between Singh and history stands Egypt's second seed Ruqayya Salem. She defeated her compatriot and 3/4 seed Malika Elkaraksy to reach the final.

Salem, who did not qualify for last year's championships, took control early. She won the first two games 11-5 and 11-9. Elkaraksy, only 15 years old, fought back and claimed the third game, but Salem maintained her composure. She edged out a tense fourth game 11-9 to secure her championship match spot.

An emotional Salem said afterwards, "I'm speechless right now. I've worked so hard for this moment. Not qualifying for the event last year was devastating. I knew coming into this event that I wanted to make that pain worth it. I'm so happy to make it to the final."

In the men's competition, Egypt's top seed Mohamad Zakaria continued his pursuit of a third World Junior title. He defeated compatriot Selfeldin Refaay in straight games, reaching his fourth consecutive final.

Zakaria will face fellow Egyptian and second seed Adam Hawal, who advanced when Marwan Assal retired injured during the third game of their semifinal. Hawal had already built a 2-0 lead before Assal had to withdraw.

Hawal expressed sympathy for his compatriot after the match. "I'm gutted that Marwan couldn't continue. We were playing some quality squash. He was playing very well, and I just had to shut down everything he does well. But yeah, I'm just gutted, and I wish him a speedy recovery. He's an amazing player, and we've been friends since we were young. I'm over the moon to progress, but it's not the best way to win."

The finals of the 2026 World Squash Junior Championships will take place on Saturday as Singh aims to become the first Indian ever to lift the prestigious women's title.

--IANS

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