Govt programme supports 4.32 lakh rural enterprises, 86 pc from disadvantaged sections

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Start‑up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) supported 4.32 lakh rural enterprises by June-end, and delivered notable gains in profitability, incomes and social inclusion of entrepreneurs of disadvantaged sections of society, the government said on Saturday.

Under SVEP, around 86 per cent of entrepreneurs belong to SC, ST, minority and OBC communities, an official statement said, adding that Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest numbers of enterprises supported.

The programme, implemented through State Rural Livelihoods Missions, supports non‑farm enterprises with training, finance, mentoring and community‑led institutional support.

Through SHGs, CRP-EPs, bank linkages, and convergence with schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, SVEP has expanded its outreach. SVEP has emerged as an effective grassroots model for poverty reduction, local employment generation, and rural economic development.

The government has released a cumulative central share of Rs 942.09 crore up to February 2026 continued expansion of SVEP for continued expansion of SVEP.

This is nearly 738 per cent higher than the cumulative Rs 112.39 crore released between the programme's launch in 2016 and January 2018.

SVEP is implemented through the State Rural Livelihoods Missions (SRLMs), with a provision of Rs 6.50 crore per block and an average investment of Rs 27,083 per enterprise.

It has demonstrated that rural entrepreneurship can act as a powerful driver of inclusive economic growth when supported by strong community institutions, the statement noted.

By empowering women, SC or ST communities, and first-generation entrepreneurs, the programme has transformed local aspirations into sustainable enterprises. This further leads to higher incomes, increased savings, and improved household well-being.

Community Resource Person-Enterprise Promotion (CRP-EP) are selected jointly by SRLMs and Project Implementing Agencies through testing, training, and certification. Preference is given to local residents with basic business and mathematical skills.

At least 90 per cent of CRP-EPs are selected from SHG households, with women constituting a minimum of 60 per cent of the cadre. Each CRP-EP provides mentoring, training, and credit facilitation support to up to 50 enterprises.

—IANS

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