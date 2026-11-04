Amul raises ghee and butter prices across India; 1-kg ghee pack becomes costlier by Rs 50

Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (IANS) Amul has increased the retail prices of its ghee and butter products across the country, with a 1-kg carton of ghee becoming costlier by Rs 50 and a 500-gm butter pack by Rs 15.

The revised prices have come into immediate effect and have been updated on product labels and online retail platforms.

Under the reported revised rates, Amul's 1-kg ghee carton will now cost Rs 680, compared with Rs 630 earlier. The price of its 500-gm pure ghee pouch has been increased from Rs 325 to Rs 345, a rise of Rs 20.

The company has also revised the prices of its butter packs. A 100-gm pack, previously priced at Rs 63, will now cost Rs 66, while the 500-gm pack will be available for Rs 325 against its earlier price of Rs 310.

The latest revision affects consumers purchasing the dairy cooperative's ghee and butter products across different pack sizes.

The latest revision comes after Amul increased the prices of its fresh milk pouches by Rs 2 per litre in May this year. The increase, which came into effect on May 14, covered major variants, including Gold, Taaza, Shakti and Cow Milk.

At the time, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets products under the Amul brand, attributed the milk price revision to rising costs of cattle feed, packaging materials and fuel.

The federation had also cited an increase in the procurement price paid to dairy farmers by its member unions. The May revision translated into an increase of around 2.5 to 3.5 per cent per litre.

The latest increase in ghee and butter prices comes during the festive season, when these products are widely used in household cooking and preparations.

The revised rates are being reflected in retail outlets and online sales platforms across the country.

--IANS

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