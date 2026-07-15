Amit Trivedi shares how he created the dance anthem ‘Nach Le Lalariya’ for ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Music composer Amit Trivedi has opened up about his latest track ‘Nach Le Lalariya’ from “Bhai Tera Star Hai.”

He shared the creative thought behind the upbeat number. The composer revealed that the song was crafted to capture the film’s fun and light-hearted spirit, with an energetic vibe that encourages listeners to celebrate and dance along. Speaking about the new track, Amit shared in a statement, “With ‘Nach Le Lalariya,' we wanted to create a song that instantly makes people want to get up and dance. Since Bhai Tera Star Hai is such a fun, light-hearted entertainer, the music had to reflect that same energy. Kumaar’s lyrics with Jasmine’s & Sudhir’s powerful vocals brought the composition to life beautifully, and I hope audiences enjoy dancing to it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

The makers of the upcoming film “Bhai Tera Star Hai” have unveiled the film’s first track, “Nach Le Lalariya,” a vibrant dance number that perfectly captures the fun, colour and celebratory spirit of the film. Shot across the picturesque and vibrant streets of London, the song features Raghav Juyal along with the other cast of the film.

The song ‘Nach Le Lalariya’ has been composed by Amit Trivedi, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. The peppy number is out on Tips Music’s official YouTube channel and across all major audio streaming platforms.

Presented by Eastwood Pictures, “Bhai Tera Star Hai” stars Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh, and Dev Agrawal.

Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film is written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal and produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani, and Vivek B. Agrawal. “Bhai Tera Star Hai” will hit theatres on 30th July 2026.

--IANS

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