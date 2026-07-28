Amieyra Khoslla sets national record at World Youth Climbing Championships

Arco, July 28 (IANS) Amieyra Khoslla, India’s 15-year-old speed climbing sensation, scripted history at the IFSC World Youth Climbing Championships 2026 in Arco, Italy, by clocking 7.60 seconds, finishing sixth in the world and setting a new Indian National Youth Record in speed climbing.

Earlier in the qualification round, she had already broken her personal best with a timing of 7.74 seconds before bettering it once again in the finals with 7.60 seconds, improving her personal best twice in a single championship.

Commenting on her achievement, Amieyra said, “Representing India at the World Youth Climbing Championships has been one of the proudest moments of my life. Setting a new Indian National Youth Record and finishing sixth in the world is a dream come true. Improving my personal best twice at the World Championships has given me the confidence that I can compete with the very best in the world.

Competing against the world’s best young speed climbers, her performance is one of the finest ever by an Indian at the World Youth Championships and marks another milestone for Indian sport climbing on the global stage.

The Indian contingent at the World Youth Climbing Championships was represented by Amieyra, Shlok Dadukar, Neil Warke and Rudra Karandikar.

Dadukar finished 27th with a timing of 6.76 seconds; Warke secured 35th place, recording 7.33 seconds in the championships, while Karandikar finished 44th, clocking 8.47 seconds.

Coach Albert Ok, an internationally renowned Olympic speed climbing coach who has coached world record holders and elite international athletes commented,” Amieyra has made truly world-class progress in just a matter of weeks. To see a 15-year-old athlete improve so rapidly and perform on the world stage is a testament to her exceptional talent, discipline, and determination. More importantly, she can become a trailblazer who inspires and paves the way for the next generation of Indian speed climbers.”

Her personal coach, Abhishek Mehta said, "Watching her represent India at the World Youth Championships in Arco, Italy, and clock an outstanding 7.60 seconds is a proud moment—not just because of the result, but because it reflects years of relentless hard work, trust, and commitment.”

Amieyra won the silver medal in the 100 metres at the SGFI National School Games 2024; finished 5th at the Junior National Athletics Championships 2025 in the 60 metres with a timing of 7.76 seconds; has a 100 metres personal best of 12.57 seconds recorded at the National School Games 2025; and has been the Delhi State Champion in the 60 metres for three consecutive years (2024, 2025 and 2026).

--IANS

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