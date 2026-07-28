Pawan Kalyan's wife says, "Please call me Anna Konidala!"

Hyderabad, July 28 (IANS) Anna Konidala, the wife of Telugu star and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has now requested everyone to address her as Anna Konidala and not Anna Lezhneva.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post about her name, even as she gears up to welcome her next birthday, Anna Konidala wrote, "A name is such a personal thing. With my birthday coming up soon, I felt like it’s finally the right moment to write this. I’ve been meaning to do it ever since I started this Instagram account. I wrote it, deleted it… came back to it again. And I just couldn’t find the right way to say it."

She went on to say, "Most people first got to know me as Anna Lezhneva, because that’s the name that was everywhere when news about our marriage came out. The funny thing is, our marriage certificate is actually the last official document where that surname appears. On that day, I took my husband’s surname and became Anna Konidala. So if you’ve read this far, I just have one small request. Please call me Anna Konidala."

Stating that that was her name, she said, "It’s the one I feel like myself with. Thank you for understanding. It really means a lot to me."

She concluded the post with a note on the picture she had shared. She said, "P.S. The photo was taken during our very first trip to Saint Petersburg, Russia, together."

Earlier this month, Anna Konidala had offered prayers at Tirupati. She had taken to her Instagram page to share pictures of her climb to Tirumala and had also disclosed how she completed the challenging climb to Tirumala.

Anna, whose trip to the holy place came in the wake of the successful surgery that her husband Pawan Kalyan recently underwent, wrote, "I knew the climb to Tirumala would be difficult. I just didn’t expect it to be this difficult. Not only physically, but mentally too. There were so many moments when I wanted to stop and give up. So I started counting my blessings instead of the steps."

She then went on to list all her blessings, saying, "My family. My health. The people I love. Everything life has given me. Support from millions of people and their prayers for our family."

Anna said that it was a privilege to walk and feel exhausted.

"Every time I felt I couldn’t go any further, I’d sit down for a few minutes, catch my breath, watch everyone else slowly making their way up… and then get up and keep walking with them. By the end, I was completely exhausted," she said and added, "But somewhere in the way I realised that nobody was climbing because it was easy. Everyone had their own prayer, hope or gratitude. Maybe that’s why this journey stays with so many people. You arrive tired… but your heart feels lighter than when you started."

--IANS

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