July 28, 2026 3:01 PM हिंदी

Isha Rikhi faces backlash over cryptic post about husband; Badshah's fans question why she stayed silent for so long

Isha Rikhi faces backlash over cryptic post about husband; Badshah's fans question why she stayed silent for so long

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Isha Rikhi faced backlash on social media after sharing a cryptic post about her husband, rapper Badshah.

The post sparked reactions from netizens, with some questioning why she chose to address the matter after a long period of silence. Without disclosing specific details, Rikhi spoke about a phase when she felt fearful and chose silence as a way of coping. She shared that she eventually found the courage to break her silence and express herself.

Her note read, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do.”

“Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

Taking to the comments section of her post, several fans of Badshah reacted to Rikhi’s statement and questioned her silence. Many users asked why she chose to speak up after such a long time, while some also shared their views on the matter.

One fan wrote, “Why didn't you speak from so long? Why didn't you posted when you got married to Badshah? When everything was done without informing the fans then what's the point of coming on social media now? It should be the same way you got married. Confidentially without anyone knowing that what's going in your life.”

Another user commented, “Just because a man chooses silence out of respect doesn't mean you get a free pass to defame him shame on u bhaiiiii.” A third netizen commented, “So after all these years of marriage you suddenly remembered you have a husband funny how there wasn’t a single post when you got married on your social media.” One of the comments read, “Don’t come here for sympathy and to defame him,,, its ur personl life keep it personal.”

However, some social media users also extended their support to Isha Rikhi, praising her for finding the courage to share her thoughts and expressing solidarity with her.

Reports of Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s wedding surfaced in March after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of pictures on Instagram that appeared to hint at the couple’s marriage.

According to reports, Badshah and Isha first crossed paths at a mutual friend’s party. Their friendship gradually grew stronger and eventually turned into a relationship. The rapper reportedly tied the knot with Isha Rikhi nearly six years after parting ways with his first wife.

--IANS

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