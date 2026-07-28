Shilpa Shetty slams fake reservation claims attributed to her: Completely fabricated

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has refuted viral statements on reservation falsely being attributed to her and has tagged them as "completely fabricated" and "malicious garbage."

Shilpa took to X, formerly called Twitter, where she clarified that the claims are fake and appealed to the public to avoid falling for such false news.

“I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. Do not fall for this fake news!” she tweeted.

A screenshot of an Instagram story is doing the rounds, which claimed that Shilpa shared on caste-based reservation. However, many claimed that it was fake.

The fake viral post circulating in her name read: “Don’t touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years and people will start asking to end caste-based reservation themselves. You can’t get skill through reservation."

The fake post began circulating on social media soon after calls to scrap or review the reservation system gained traction online, with several general category aspirants discussing the issue.

Talking about the actress, Shilpa was last seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada-language action thriller film written and directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

The music was composed by Arjun Janya, while the cinematography and editing were handled by William David and Sanketh Achar, respectively

She is currently seen as a host of the show Maa Hai Na, a reality cooking series. In the show, celebrity contestants compete in pairs, each pairing a public figure with a parent or adult child, in cooking challenges and comedy segments.

Shilpa made her screen debut in the thriller Baazigar in 1993. She had tasted intermittent success in the rest of the decade, such as in the action films Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Jaanwar.

--IANS

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