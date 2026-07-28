Over 20 killed, dozens injured as PoK boils

Islamabad, July 28 (IANS) At least 20 people were killed and dozens critically injured during the Long March organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), amid an escalating crackdown by Pakistani authorities on protesters in the region.

The death toll is expected to rise, with several of those injured reported to be in critical condition.

Sharing the details in a post on X on Tuesday, JAAC said, “The Long March caravans have reached Rawalakot city. According to information received so far, the identities of 19 deceased individuals have been confirmed, while one person did not have identification documents and sustained a bullet wound to the head; his body is present at the Palandri Hospital. Thus, the total deaths have reached at least 20. In addition, other details are contingent upon daylight breaking and the restoration of communications.”

“The protesters are present at Chandni Chowk in Rawalakot city. Once daylight arrives, a gathering will be held at Shahid Chowk, where the future course of action will be announced,” it added.

This march was held after talks between JAAC and Pakistani authorities reportedly failed to produce a mutually acceptable outcome, prompting a renewed call for public mobilisation.

It began from Mirpur Division on Sunday, with caravans converging at the Rawalakot sit-in before proceeding with the march towards Muzaffarabad on Monday.

Meanwhile, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Tuesday drew the international community's attention to the mounting humanitarian abuses unfolding presently in PoK.

Citing reports, the group alleged that Pakistani security forces on Monday evening launched a violent crackdown against peaceful protesters in Rawalakot, killing and injuring dozens through the use of live ammunition, heavy shelling, tear gas, and other forms of force against civilians.

Expressing concern over the reported violence, it said, “shelling and the use of live ammunition continue, raising fears of further loss of civilian life.”

The group called on the United Nations, international human rights organisations, and democratic governments to take immediate action by demanding an immediate end to the use of live ammunition, shelling, and excessive force against peaceful civilians by Pakistani forces.

These ongoing protests across PoK have emerged as a direct challenge to Islamabad’s long-standing control in the region. Pakistani forces have repeatedly unleashed a brutal crackdown, leaving several civilians dead and injured, while the region remains under a strict blockade, curfew, and a total communications blackout.

Last month, India slammed Pakistan for unleashing a pattern of fake news and videos while making a "desperate attempt" to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses during the ongoing crackdown on protesters in PoK.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India expressed hope that the international community would hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses.

When asked about the ongoing protests and crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Jaiswal responded, "There are reports of police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which several people have been killed, and there are several more who have been injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses."

--IANS

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