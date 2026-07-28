Raina recalls 'culture of fielding' that shaped India's finest fielders

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina reflected on the discipline and preparation that transformed India's fielding standards during his playing days, explaining how a culture built around relentless practice helped produce one of the country's finest fielding units.

Speaking about the methods adopted during his early years, the influence of senior players, and a memorable on-field collision in Australia, Raina offered insight into the work ethic, role models, and lessons that defined his career in the field. He credited a demanding practice routine and the high standards set within the Uttar Pradesh dressing room for laying the foundation of his reputation as one of India's most dependable fielders.

"We had created a culture of fielding. All the players used to come in half an hour early because fielding was always the first part of our training sessions. It wasn't like many fielding sessions today, where you take a few catches and feel the job is done. Back then, we would practise high catches separately, do ground fielding separately, slip catches separately, and parallel catches. We would also place a single stump in the middle. As Kaif bhai was always our UP captain, he used to say, 'You'll only make the playing XI if you hit the stump with a direct throw," Raina told JioStar.

Raina said those demanding sessions eventually became the backbone of his development, while also highlighting the players who inspired him throughout his journey.

"It's always special to be appreciated by Jonty Rhodes, who has always been our idol. In UP, I learned so much from Kaif bhai and otherwise, Yuvraj Singh, because they used to field at point and cover, while I stayed at mid-off. In all the matches we played for India together, we never let the ball go past us,” he added.

The former left-hander also revisited one of the most dramatic moments of his international career, recalling a painful collision with Irfan Pathan during an ODI in Sydney that left a lasting impression on him.

Raina described how his attention remained fixed on the ball while chasing a top edge off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling against David Warner, unaware that Pathan was converging from fine leg for the same catch.

“I remember a match in Sydney during our tour of Australia. Jadeja was bowling when David Warner played a sweep shot and got a top edge. I was stationed at mid-wicket, while Irfan bhai started running in from fine leg. As I ran, I was only watching the ball. I had no idea where Irfan bhai was. All I could see was the ball, the lights, the crowd and the tricolour flags behind it. As soon as I completed the catch, I collided with Irfan bhai.

“For a split second, I thought that if my head had hit his body, either he would have been seriously hurt or I would have. Thankfully, only my shoulder hit him and I held on to the catch. Irfan bhai, however, suffered a rib fracture. He was badly hurt, and that taught us an important lesson, whoever's catch it is, should call,” Raina stated.

The incident, Raina said, reinforced the importance of communication between fielders, a lesson that remained with him long after the match ended. Combined with the rigorous standards instilled during his formative years and the influence of accomplished teammates, those experiences helped shape a career widely admired for its athleticism, anticipation and commitment in the field.

--IANS

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