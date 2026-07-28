MEI sector salary jumps 9.4 pc in FY27: Report

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) India’s Manufacturing, Engineering and Infrastructure (MEI) sector is expected to see salary increments rise to 9.4 per cent in FY27, up from 7.9 per cent in previous year, driven by a recovery in project activity, semiconductor expansion and Industry 4.0 capabilities rollouts, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from TeamLease Services said Project Engineers are expected to lead projected salary increments with 10.7 per cent growth, followed by EHS Officers and Site Engineers at 10.1 per cent each, while Mechanical Design Engineers are expected to see 9.9 per cent increases.

The report highlighted that engineering roles are emerging as the strongest salary growth engines within the sector.

At a functional level, it leads salary growth in the MEI sector at 9.9 per cent, closely followed by IT at 9.8 per cent and Finance at 9.5 per cent. This reflects the changing nature of industrial operations, where technical execution is increasingly supported by digital systems, automation and stronger cost discipline.

At regional level, Gurgaon and Coimbatore topped the list with salary growth of 10.9 per cent and 10.8 per cent respectively, while Hyderabad and Pune recorded 10.1 per cent increments and Vadodara stood at 9.9 per cent.

"The concentration of salary growth across these cities reflects the continued importance of industrial clusters, manufacturing ecosystems and engineering-led expansion," the report said.

As manufacturing and infrastructure projects become more complex, organisations are placing greater value on specialised capabilities that combine technical expertise with execution discipline.

The demand for project engineers, EHS professionals, site engineers and mechanical design talent reflect the growing importance of delivering projects efficiently, safely and at scale.

Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President, TeamLease Services, said that the premium is increasingly shifting towards professionals who can translate capital investments into operational outcomes, whether on the factory floor, at the project site or through digitally enabled engineering systems.

"As industrial expansion deepens, organisations that invest in specialised engineering and execution capabilities will be better positioned to build long-term competitiveness,” he added.

—IANS

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