PM Modi lauds Sharmila Dhankar for ending long wait for para-athletics gold CWG

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished praise on Sharmila Dhankar for her historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and extended his best wishes for a para-athlete for her future endeavours.

Sharmila won the gold medal in the women’s shot put F57 event, with a season-best effort of 9.81m in Glasgow, becoming India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games para-athletics gold medallist. Her triumph ended India’s 20-year wait for a para-athletics medal at the Games.

"History has been created in Glasgow! Congratulations to Sharmila for a very special Gold in the Women's Shot Put F57 event and also for a season-best throw. This remarkable performance ends a two-decade-long wait for para-athletics gold at the Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

Shot Putter Shilpa Shyla also secured a dramatic bronze medal in the same event after a successful post-match protest and review stripped Nigeria’s Eucharia Iyiazi of her valid mark.

Her 7.26m personal-best effort was enough to secure the medal, giving India a double podium finish in the event after Sharmila’s gold. The double podium is a historic achievement for India, marking the first time the country has won two medals in the same para-athletics event at the Commonwealth Games.

PM Modi also lauded Sarvesh Kushare, who won silver in the men’s high jump. Kushare cleared 2.25m before three unsuccessful attempts at 2.28m saw him settle for silver behind Jamaica's Romaine Beckford, who claimed gold on countback.

"A spectacular silver for Sarvesh Kushare in men's high jump at #CWG2026! His determination and consistency have been noteworthy. Congratulations to him on this outstanding achievement. India is proud of him. Wishing him many more successes ahead," he shared on X.

Weightlifting once again delivered a rich medal haul, with Gyaneshwari Yadav winning silver in the women’s 53kg final, while Bindyarani Devi and Valluri Ajaya Babu secured bronze and silver in the women’s 58kg and men’s 79kg finals, respectively.

The Prime Minister reserved special praise for Ajaya Babu and said, "More glory for India in weightlifting! Delighted that Valluri Ajaya Babu brings home the silver medal in the men's 79 kg category at the Glasgow Games. He has also etched his name in the record books by setting a CWG record in the snatch event. Congratulations to him and all the best for his endeavours ahead."

--IANS

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