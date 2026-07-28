Vikrant Massey has outdone himself in ‘White’, says producer

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey, who has recently completed his dubbing for “White”, has outdone himself in the upcoming film, and his portrayal of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will mesmerize audiences worldwide, says producer Mahaveer Jain.

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, producer Mahaveer Jain said: “At a time when the world is seeking solutions to wars and conflicts, White comes at the right moment. Through its powerful narrative, it shows the way forward and is a precious gift from India to the world.”

He added, “Vikrant has outdone himself in the film. I am sure that his powerful portrayal of global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, coupled with the film’s profound impact, will mesmerize audiences worldwide.”

“White” is a thriller with human drama set against a political background. It is inspired by the world’s longest and deadliest conflict, the internal war of Colombia, that was resolved by an Indian spiritual master by ancient Indian philosophies and wisdom.

Juan Carlos Gil of Narcos fame serves as the cinematographer, while the cast includes Mexican actor Darío Yazbek Bernal and Panamanian actor Jaime Newball, among others.

The film is directed by ace ad filmmaker Montoo Bassi and backed by leading filmmaker Siddharth Anand, PeaceCraft Pictures and Mahaveer Jain.

Vikrant’s most recent release is Musafir Cafe, a Netflix original Hindi-language series written by Divya Prakash Dubey. The series Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Sadiya Siddiqui, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria and others

It follows three travelers whose lives unexpectedly intertwine. Chander and Sudha share an instant spark. With Preeti, Chander finds steady companionship built on quiet understanding and ease.

Vikrant made his acting debut with the series Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007. He followed it up with notable roles in TV serials such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai.

He progressed to Hindi cinema with supporting roles in Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do, but got his breakthrough with the independent drama A Death in the Gunj.

Massey further starred in streaming series such as Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful and Criminal Justice. He shot to stardom with 12th Fail, Haseen Dillruba and Love Hostel.

--IANS

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