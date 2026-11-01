November 01, 2026 9:58 PM हिंदी

Amid security threat Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from behind bulletproof shell

Amid security threat Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from Behind bulletproof shell

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans at his residence Jalsa this Sunday amidst tight security.

In the visuals obtained by IANS, Big B could be seen waving at his admirers just like any other Sunday; however, this time he was standing behind a transparent bulletproof shell that was installed on an elevated platform. Abhishek Bachchan also accompanied his father as he greeted the fans on Sunday.

Several security personnel were also seen around Amitabh as he made an appearance outside his house.

The security for the veteran actor has been tightened after reports of a bomb threat email. According to the reports, the Mumbai Police received information about the email on October 23. The email was reportedly sent to a school in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, after which the police had launched an investigation into the matter.

The email also mentioned singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, suggesting that he, too, had been threatened. However, the threat was not directed at Diljit explicitly.

The letter referred to Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa, and mentioned October 31 and November 27 as dates for the alleged attacks. It further stated Dosanjh in connection with a purported bomb attack at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27. The letter also included some pro-Khalistan slogans. The threats were attributed to a group calling itself the “Khalistan National Army”.

Meanwhile, sharing his health update with the netizens, Big B recently revealed that he needed more rest as part of his recovery. He said that doctors had advised him to take a break from his usual online activities, and hence he will not be active on social media for some time.

He took to his Tumblr blog and wrote, “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness."

On the professional front, Big B is currently busy hosting the quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

--IANS

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