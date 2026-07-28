Ally Brooke marks 14 years of Fifth Harmony: This day changed my life forever

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Singer Ally Brooke marked the 14th anniversary of Fifth Harmony's formation with an emotional tribute, calling July 27 a "holy day" that changed her life forever.

Brooke, who was a member of the girl group alongside Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and former Camila Cabello, looked back on the group's journey to express gratitude.

She wrote: “Fourteen years ago today, on July 27, Fifth Harmony was formed in Miami. I will never forget this holy day. I knew we had formed something special, but I could never have dreamed just how truly, extraordinarily special it would become. This day changed my life forever.”

“Oh, Fifth Harmony. This photo is such a truly special, unforgettable one to me. It was taken when we celebrated our anniversary together in Miami on July 27, 2015, during our Summer Reflection Tour.”

She went on: “It was a holy, special day that I will never forget, and the Reflection Tour will stay with me forever.”

She went on to thank the girl group not only for the success but also for leading her to her husband, Will Bracey, describing their relationship as "the most breathtaking love."

“Thank you for changing my life, Fifth Harmony. The true reason I adore you is because you led me to my everlasting love, @will.bracey. It was in 2015 that we fell in love… the most breathtaking love.”

“Thank you for changing my life again, Fifth Harmony, and for this special day. I will never forget it or you as long as I live. A holy day.”

Fifth Harmony released their debut single, "Miss Movin' On", preceding their extended play Better Together. In 2015, the group released their debut studio album, Reflection, which was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

It spawned the singles "Boss", "Sledgehammer" and "Worth It”. In 2016, the group released "Work from Home", the lead single from their second album 7/27, which peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

--IANS

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