Allari Naresh-starrer 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Chandra Mohan Chintada's eagerly awaited comedy entertainer 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka', featuring actor Allari Naresh in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Taking to its X timeline to share the update, Annapurna Studios, which is presenting the film, wrote, "U/A Certified. All Clear for Release. It’s time for Full-On Entertainment in theatres. #RambaOorvasiMenaka IN CINEMAS ON SEPTEMBER 4th."

It may be recalled that Telugu star Nagarjuna had released the trailer of the film. Taking to his X timeline to release the trailer of the hilarious comedy entertainer, Nagarjuna had said, "From EVV Satyanarayana garu to dearest @allarinaresh, this bond is truly close to my heart. So happy to collaborate with Naresh once again under the @Annapurnastdious banner! Best wishes to the team of #RambaOorvasiMenaka. A complete laughter riot arriving in theatres on September 4th!"

For the unaware, Allari Naresh is back in a space that has long been synonymous with his brand of entertainment with his upcoming fantasy comedy 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka'. Directed by Chandra Mohan Chintada and produced by Razesh Danda and Nimmakayala Prasad under Annapurna Studios and Hasya Movies, 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka' is slated to hit screens on September 4.

The film promises a quirky mix of mythology, rural humour and whimsical fun, with the trailer unveiled by King Nagarjuna offering a glimpse into its unusual world.

Ramba, Oorvashi and Menaka descend on earth after years of prayers from the protagonist, Suri (Allari Naresh). However, the three celestial beauties arrive without their divine powers, turning their presence into a major problem for him. With a series of unexpected challenges piling up, Suri remains determined to face everything thrown his way by Lord Indra. Matters get even more chaotic with his girlfriend scolding him over the three apsaras living in his house, the police questioning him, and his mother fighting for her life in the hospital.

Allari Naresh seems to be undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the film, with his impeccable comic timing, energetic performance, and effortless dialogue delivery. He appears completely in his element, bringing the right mix of innocence, and humour to his character. Surabhi plays the female lead, while Vennela Kishore adds to the fun with his lively portrayal of Indra. Rashi Singh, Vishnupriya, and Prisha Singh portray the three celestial beauties and look apt in their respective roles.

If the trailer is any indication, the film seems to be a colourful and unconventional fantasy comedy, with Allari Naresh once again returning to the genre where his comic strengths are at their best.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Raam Reddy and production design by Brahma Kadali. Chaitan Bharadwaj has scored the music for this film, which has Chota K Prasad taking care of the editing.

--IANS

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