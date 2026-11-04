Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan calls those bursting ‘even one cracker’ on Diwali 'anti-life, anti-health, anti-national'

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Soni Razdan has strongly criticised the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali.

The veteran actress said that even bursting a single cracker amid the prevailing air pollution is unacceptable. Taking to her social media account, Alia Bhatt's mother shared a strongly worded message highlighting the impact of air pollution on children and their health.

She went on to describe those who believe it is perfectly alright to burst even one cracker this Diwali as 'anti-life, anti-health and anti-national'.

Sharing her views, Soni wrote, "Any parent of a young child will tell you how much their children are suffering because of air pollution. How many school days they miss because of illness. So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even ONE cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health and yes... anti-national.”

She added, “Health is a choice we make for ourselves and our children. Let us make the right one."

Soni's post comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding actress Dia Mirza and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Diwali anti-pollution awareness campaign.

Dia recently found herself at the centre of a political row after a video featuring her appealing to citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali and refrain from bursting firecrackers was removed from the civic body's official social media accounts.

The BMC had roped in many celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, to spread awareness about air and noise pollution during Diwali.

The initiative came in the wake of the Bombay High Court's directions regarding restrictions on bursting firecrackers in public spaces and the need to create awareness about pollution.

In her video, Dia urged Mumbaikars to be mindful of the environmental and health consequences of bursting firecrackers.

The message soon attracted criticism from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, who objected to her being associated with the campaign. Taking to X, he wrote, "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture."

Following his objection, the BMC removed Dia's video from its social media platforms.

The controversy escalated further after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde criticised Dia, accusing her of taking an anti-Hindu and anti-government stand.

–IANS

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