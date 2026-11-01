Ajay Devgn says Sanjay Gupta had 'so much more cinema left in him' in a heartfelt tribute

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) A day after the news of the sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta left the entire film industry in a massive shock, actor Ajay Devgn took to his official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and mourned the loss of the 'Kaante' maker with an emotional post.

Ajay shared that Sanjay Gupta still had a lot of cinema left in him, with many stories still untold.

Praying for strength to the grieving family, Ajay penned on the micro-blogging site, "Gone far too soon. Sanjay had so much more cinema left in him, so many more years and stories ahead. Truly heartbreaking….praying for strength and peace for his family. (sic)"

Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at his Mumbai residence at the age of 59. The filmmaker reportedly slipped and sustained a fatal head injury on Friday night. At the time, the other family members were asleep; hence, the director was discovered on Saturday morning.

The last rites of the filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday. Many from the film fraternity such as Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Fardeen Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajat Bedi, Ashoke Pandit, Milap Zaveri, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy and Gulshan Grover attended the funeral and paid their last respects to the renowned director.

Many also used social media to offer their final tribute to the 'Musafir' maker.

On Sunday, Kajol shared on her official handle, "Heartbreaking to hear this. Sending love and immense strength to the family through this loss. Rest in peace."

Suniel Shetty also tweeted, "Still trying to come to terms with this news. We've spent so many days together, made films, shared laughs, arguments, ideas and memories that will stay with me forever. Never imagined I'd be writing something like this for you. Rest easy Sanj. You'll be missed more than words can say."

--IANS

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