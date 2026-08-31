Zomato bans selling analogue dairy dishes following FSSAI scrutiny on restaurants

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Food delivery platform Zomato on Monday said it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dairy dishes by restaurants listed on its platform with immediate delisting of dishes that partners have declared as containing analogue dairy after the food regulator FSSAI's action on several restaurants.

The company said the move is aimed at strengthening transparency and food quality for consumers, and warned that restaurants failing to comply with its requirements could be removed from the platform.

Under the new policy, restaurant partners have been asked to switch to natural dairy products. Where an immediate transition is not possible, they have been directed to remove items containing analogue dairy products from their menus.

In addition, restaurants have also been asked to review product labels and ingredient declarations provided by suppliers to verify the ingredients being used and ensure that products listed on Zomato are accurately represented.

"At Zomato, our core mission is better food for more people, and that means safeguarding customer health and upholding clear standards for what's listed and served by our restaurant partners," Aditya Mangla, CEO, Zomato, said.

"This policy reflects that commitment, one we're taking together with partners who share it," he added.

The decision comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of food safety and adulteration.

Earlier this month, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took regulatory action against two food businesses after inspections found food safety violations and non-compliance.

The regulator suspended licences and issued prohibition orders relating to non-compliant ghee products and adulteration concerns.

In another action, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration banned the production, distribution and sale of artificial 'analogue' paneer for one year, citing public health concerns.

The action followed laboratory findings in which more than 35 per cent of recent paneer samples tested in the state failed quality tests due to vegetable-fat adulteration.

Hotels, restaurants, caterers and cloud kitchens were prohibited from using, preparing, serving or storing such artificial dairy substitutes, according to the state regulator.

Zomato said its policy is consistent with applicable regulatory requirements and forms part of its broader focus on healthier food choices and greater transparency for customers.

--IANS

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