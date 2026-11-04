November 04, 2026 11:47 PM हिंदी

Aditi Rao Hydari on choosing films: I listen to the child inside me

Aditi Rao Hydari on choosing films: I listen to the child inside me

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’, has shared that while choosing her roles, she relies on her inner child.

The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actor Pankaj Tripathi at a 5-star property in the Goregaon east area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film in the city.

Talking about the film, she said, “I just found it really sweet. It's like a slice of life film story. Also, the people who were involved, I don't usually get stuff like this. Also, an opportunity to work with them. It was all those things that made me want to do this film”.

She told IANS, “I think also the fact that as an actor, to just be in a very different kind of space is also a lot of fun. Also, you get to play in a very different kind of way. There was a lightness in it, which I really liked. I just wanted to do it. I didn't think too much. There's an instinct and excitement. I listen to the child inside me. If I'm excited about something, then the journey for me is really important. Because anyway, the result is not in my hands”.

“So, if the journey is fun and there's adventure, it's playful and you're learning, and there could be people, I think that's what's very, very important. Because that's what lasts with you”, she added.

Meanwhile, ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ is set to drop on November 13, 2026 on November 13, 2026 on SonyLIV.

--IANS

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