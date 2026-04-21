April 21, 2026 3:37 PM हिंदी

Adani Power's arm sets up new atomic energy subsidiary

Adani Power's arm sets up new atomic energy subsidiary

Ahmedabad, April 21 (IANS) Adani Power Limited on Tuesday announced the incorporation of a new step-down, wholly-owned subsidiary as it strengthens its presence in the atomic/nuclear energy space.

In a regulatory filing, the Adani Group company said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Atomic Energy Limited (AAEL), has set up Rawatbhata-Raj Atomic Energy Limited (RRAEL).

“We would like to inform that Adani Atomic Energy Limited (AAEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, namely, Rawatbhata-Raj Atomic Energy Limited (RRAEL) on April 20,” Adani Power said.

The entity was incorporated on April 20, 2026, in India with an authorised capital of Rs 5 lakh, divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

“RRAEL has been incorporated with authorised capital of Rs 5,00,000 divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each,” it said.

The company clarified that RRAEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAEL, which itself is fully owned by Adani Power, making it a step-down subsidiary within the group’s structure.

“100 per cent of the shareholding of RRAEL is held by AAEL. 100 per cent of the shareholding of AAEL is held by Adani Power Limited,” it noted.

In a parallel development on the same day, another group entity, Adani Energy, incorporated a step-down wholly owned subsidiary named Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Limited.

This entity will operate in the nuclear energy segment and will be engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity derived from atomic energy.

“To generate, transmit, and distribute power derived from nuclear and/or atomic energy,” it said in its stock exchange filing.

The back-to-back incorporations signal the Adani Group’s growing interest in the nuclear power sector, aligning with India’s long-term energy transition goals.

At present, India’s installed nuclear power capacity stands at 8.7 gigawatts. The country has set an ambitious target to scale this capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047 as part of its broader clean energy roadmap.

--IANS

pk/na

LATEST NEWS

India has potential to unlock Rs 78,500 crore value from textile waste: Report

India has potential to unlock Rs 78,500 crore value from textile waste: Report

Kubbra Sait: I’m a fully functional ADHD brain

Kubbra Sait: I’m a fully functional ADHD brain

India-Canada trade talks gain importance amid new world order

India-Canada trade talks gain importance amid new world order

Oberoi Realty’s FY26 unit sales drop 25 pc, Q4 bookings surge

Oberoi Realty’s FY26 unit sales drop 25 pc, Q4 bookings surge

'One of the best I’ve seen': Jayawardene reserves high praise for Tilak for his maiden IPL ton

'One of the best I’ve seen': Jayawardene reserves high praise for Tilak for his maiden IPL ton

India-US defence ties, Indo-Pacific stability in focus as Army chief begins Hawaii visit

India-US defence ties, Indo-Pacific stability in focus as Army chief begins Hawaii visit

'I try to handle the pressure as I have done before': Rafael Jadar on Madrid debut

'I try to handle the pressure as I have done before': Rafael Jodar on Madrid debut

Angad Hasija joins Sharad Kelkar in 'Tumm Se Tumm Tak'

Angad Hasija joins Sharad Kelkar in 'Tumm Se Tumm Tak'

India plans Semiconductor Mission 2.0 with up to Rs 1.2 lakh crore outlay: Report

India plans semiconductor mission 2.0 with up to Rs 1.2 lakh crore outlay: Report

'India and South Korea to move forward as steadfast partners in building future together'

'India and South Korea to move forward as steadfast partners in building future together'