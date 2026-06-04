Paul Mashatile visits signal new push in India–South Africa economic and strategic partnership: Report

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) A high-level South African delegation led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited India, marking a renewed push to deepen strategic, economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries at a time of global geopolitical and economic uncertainty, a report has said.

The visit, which reflects the long-standing historical relationship between India and South Africa, also highlights the evolution of bilateral ties from shared anti-colonial and anti-apartheid solidarity to a broader partnership focused on trade, investment, technology and development cooperation, as per Business Report.

During his engagements in New Delhi, Mashatile was received by India’s Joint Secretary (East and Southern Africa) Janesh Kain and later made a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu.

He also held bilateral discussions with Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, where both sides reviewed ways to strengthen trade and diplomatic cooperation.

The Deputy President also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, whose ministry described the visit as an opportunity to “reinforce and impart fresh impetus” to India–South Africa strategic relations.

The discussions come amid global economic disruptions triggered by geopolitical tensions and volatility in energy markets, including concerns over oil supply routes and shifting tariff policies, which have added urgency to strengthening South–South partnerships.

India and South Africa already share robust economic relations spanning sectors such as information technology, mining, infrastructure, automotive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and heavy machinery.

Indian investment in South Africa is estimated at around $10 billion, with more than 150 Indian companies operating in the country, including major firms such as Tata Group, Mahindra, Vedanta, Jindal, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Zensar and Tech Mahindra.

The India Business Forum, which serves as a key platform for commercial engagement between the two countries, has over 91 members and supports investments exceeding R50 billion while employing more than 22,000 South Africans.

It continues to play an important role in strengthening business linkages and facilitating investment flows, as per the report.

During the visit, the South African delegation emphasised the importance of “beneficiation-led and manufacturing-focused investment,” particularly in critical minerals such as platinum group metals, manganese and vanadium, along with opportunities in pharmaceuticals and renewable energy technologies.

Both sides also discussed enhancing cooperation in small and medium enterprises through a proposed South Africa–India SMME Industrial Linkage Programme aimed at boosting supply-chain integration, co-production and market access, the report mentioned.

--IANS

pk