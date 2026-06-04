June 04, 2026 4:45 PM हिंदी

Masaba Gupta wishes birthday to 'best Mama' Neena Gupta: Cruising through life in her own sweet way

Masaba Gupta wishes birthday to 'best Mama' Neena Gupta: Cruising through life in her own sweet way

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Designer Masaba Gupta wished a happy birthday to 'best Mama' Neena Gupta with a special post as she turned a year older on Thursday.

Commemorating the occasion, Masaba dropped an old video of mom Neena on Instagram from one of her shows, where she was seen flaunting her singing prowess.

For the next slide, the designer uploaded a screenshot of a fun conversation with the 'Badhaai Ho' actress revolving around the Basan ka ladoo.

Going by the pic, Masaba had texted her mom, "Can u ask Sindhu didi to make besan ka laddoo without sugar."

To which the veteran actress had replied, "I think it is too hot to have besan ka ladoo".

"Happy Birthday to my best Mama! Cruising through life in her own sweet way. And now can I get the besan laddoo? (sic)," Masaba's wish for her mother on social media read.

Proving ye again that she truly believes in self love, Neena also uploaded a stylish picture of herself on her official handle, and wished herself on her special day.

The 'Vadh' actress wrote, "Happy Birthday to me...And thank you everyone for the birthday wishes (sic)."

Talking about her career, Neena joined the National School of Drama (NSD) in 1977 and graduated at the top of her class in 1980.

She made her acting debut in 1982 with the movie "Saath Saath".

During her tenure, Neena has made appearances in several international films, such as 'Gandhi' (1982), 'The Deceivers' (1988), 'Mirza Ghalib' (1989), 'In Custody' (1993), and 'Cotton Mary' (1999), along with a significant contribution to the parallel cinema with 'Mandi' (1983), 'Rihaee' (1988), 'Drishti' (1990) and 'Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda' (1992).

In 2017, Neena made headlines with her Instagram post asking for work.

After that, she went on to make quite an impression with her performance in 'Badhaai Ho' in 2018, followed by her work in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', and 'Panchayat', among others.

--IANS

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