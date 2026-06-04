Man City's opening bid for Elliot Anderson rejected by Forest

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Manchester City's opening bid to sign Elliot Anderson has reportedly been rejected by Nottingham Forest.

Man City are among a number of big clubs to be showing interest, including Arsenal and Manchester United, but Forest have no intention of selling one of their key players cheaply and are demanding a huge fee before considering any negotiations, according to a BBC report.

After Bernardo Silva's exit, City are looking to bolster their midfield, and Anderson tops the list of potential targets.

Anderson, who is under contract at Forest until the summer of 2029, has become one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League this season and is expected to play a key role in England's World Cup campaign.

Forest have reportedly informed City thatthey would need a huge offer to get them to the negotiating table. Having invested heavily in Anderson, the club regard him as a central figure in their long-term plans.

The report claimed that a potential fee for Anderson could be a record for a British player and eclipse the 105 million pounds Arsenal paid West Ham for Declan Rice in 2023.

Anderson has established himself as a regular starter at Forest and has earned praise for his ability to drive forward from deep positions as well as his intensity out of possession. In the 2025-26 season, the 23-year-old appeared in all 38 Premier League matches, starting 37 of them.

However, Sky Sports reported that Anderson is determined to put his close relationship with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis first, before any discussions about a possible move away from the club this summer.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is another player understood to be highly rated by City, with reports suggesting the Italy international has been monitored as a long-term target.

--IANS

bc/