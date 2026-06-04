Mrunal Thakur shares a heartwarming moment with her father

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur has shared a set of heartwarming pictures with her father, Udaysing B. Thakur, on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Jersey’ actress offered a glimpse into her special bond with her father. In the caption, she expressed her love and gratitude, writing, “Dad never misses a chance to make my day and remind me how loved I am. #girlchild #girldad #love.” In the images, Mrunal Thakur is seen beaming with joy as she poses alongside her father. Some of the pictures also feature solo shots of her father.

On the professional front, Mrunal is gearing up for the release of her film, “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.” Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Maniesh Paul. Mouni Roy will be making a guest appearance in the film. The upcoming romantic comedy is slated to release on June 5.

The upcoming film follows the journey of a young man who has faced repeated rejection from women and eventually finds himself in a relationship with loneliness. For the unversed, “Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai” is a popular song from David Dhawan’s “Biwi No. 1,” featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The upcoming film is believed to have drawn its title inspiration from this hit track.

“Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai” is also said to be David Dhawan’s final film. It will be marking the end of his long and successful journey in Hindi cinema that began in 1989 with “Taaqatwar.”

A few days ago, the ‘Sita Ramam’ actress revealed that she is busy dubbing for ‘something special’ and will be making an “announcement” very soon.

Mrunal shared a note on her Instagram stories that read, “All right lets go! Dubbing for something very very special! Can’t wait for you all to witness the magic we have created… My heart is so overwhelmed and just so grateful to universe! Announcement soon.” (sic)

--IANS

ps/