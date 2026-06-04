PM Modi, Venezuela's Rodriguez explore new avenues of cooperation in several sectors

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez in New Delhi on Thursday, with discussions focused on bilateral ties and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During their talks, PM Modi and Rodriguez also reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral ties and advancing interests of the Global South.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"PM Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with Acting President Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela today. The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in energy, trade, investment, healthcare, automobiles among others," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"The leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership and advancing the interests of the Global South," he added.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar called on Rodriguez and appreciated her sustained commitment to strengthening the partnership between India and Venezuela.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar took to X and said, "Pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela in New Delhi today. Deeply value her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship. Her meeting with PM Narendra Modi will further strengthen our cooperation."

Rodriguez arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a five-day visit to India aimed at further deepening ties between the two nations.

"The visit will further deepen India–Venezuela ties and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

According to the MEA, the Venezuelan delegation accompanying Rodriguez will visit several sites connected with energy, pharmaceuticals, and auto sectors to gain insights into India's technological and industrial capabilities and to explore opportunities for collaboration.

"India has been an important partner of Venezuela in the areas of energy and investment. Indian PSUs have made significant investments in Venezuela in the energy sector, and they are keen to explore opportunities for further enhancing their presence," the MEA stated

"India and Venezuela enjoy warm and friendly relations, underpinned by cooperation in the energy sector, trade, and shared commitment to the Global South. The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and deepen engagement between the two countries across diverse sectors," the statement added.

Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela's interim president on January 5 after the US attacked the South American nation and "captured" President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

--IANS

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