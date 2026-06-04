ICC delegation visits Bangladesh to meet stakeholders ahead of BCB elections

Dhaka, June 4 (IANS) A two‑member International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation has visited Bangladesh to hold discussions with stakeholders of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in the run‑up to the board’s elections scheduled to be held on June 7.

The delegation, comprising ICC Board Directors Dr Mohammed A.S. Moosajee of Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Tavengwa Mukuhlani of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), arrived in Dhaka on Monday and met representatives across the cricketing spectrum to review developments linked to the BCB.

“The ICC wishes to clarify that the delegation will submit its findings and observations to the ICC Board in due course and will not be making any media comment on the matter. Any media reports, commentary or claims regarding the visit are therefore speculative and do not represent the ICC's position,” said the ICC in its statement on Thursday.

The visit comes at a crucial juncture for Bangladesh cricket, following recent changes in the board’s leadership and preparations for the upcoming elections. The BCB is currently being run by an 11‑member ad‑hoc committee headed by former Bangladesh men’s captain Tamim Iqbal after the National Sports Council (NSC) dissolved the previous Aminul Islam‑led board on April 7.

The NSC acted on the basis of a probe committee report that pointed to large‑scale irregularities in the last board election. Tamim had earlier led a request for investigation, claiming that 50 of the 76 clubs in the capital supported the call for a probe.

The governing body of sports federations has maintained that its final decision on the BCB’s future will be based on the probe committee’s report. The ICC delegation’s visit is seen as part of efforts to ensure transparency and credibility in the electoral process.

It is to be noted that under Aminul, Bangladesh pulled out of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup after it refused to play its league stage matches in India. The move came after Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from his IPL 2026 contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

--IANS

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