70 pc Indian AI users save a full workday weekly: Report

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) India emerged among the world’s leading markets for workplace AI adoption, with 70 per cent of frontline AI users saving at least one full workday every week, a report said on Thursday.

70 per cent of Indian frontline AI users save at least a full workday per week and 96 per cent of respondents reported AI has already changed skills expectations, both marking the highest figures of any market surveyed, the report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said.

In addition, the country recorded the highest level of AI-driven job satisfaction globally, with 88 per cent of frontline employees reporting increased enjoyment and satisfaction at work after adopting AI.

Most organisations globally are yet to convert AI-led gains into measurable business value, with 66 per cent of regular AI users receiving limited or no guidance on how to redirect time saved into strategic work.

Globally, AI adoption by frontline employees has surged over 20 per cent in two years to 74 per cent, with India and the Middle East leading and the US, France, and Italy trailing behind.

Around 47 per cent of respondents now spend more time managing and directing AI than doing the work itself, and 72 per cent globally feel skills expectations in their roles have considerably changed with AI adoption.

Moreover, 86 per cent of frontline employees believe agents could perform at least half their job within three years in India, against a global average of 52 per cent.

Yet governance, oversight, and accountability still lag far behind the pace of adoption across markets.

"India's leadership in AI adoption reflects a workforce that has embraced new ways of working with remarkable speed and openness. As Indian organisations move from adoption to deliberate transformation, redesigning how entire functions operate, India is positioned to set the global standard for what AI-powered enterprises look like," said Nipun Kalra, India Leader, BCG X.

The survey highlighted the continued emergence of AI agents globally, with 30 per cent of respondents saying agents are already integrated into workflows, a two-fold increase from the previous year.

—IANS

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