Adani Group implementing large-scale infra projects to help realise Viksit Bharat vision: Dr Priti Adani

Varanasi, Nov 2 (IANS) Adani Foundation Chairperson Dr Priti Adani on Monday said the Adani Group has been implementing large-scale infrastructure projects to tackle some of India's most pressing challenges and support the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the World Symposium on "Ancient Wisdom for Modern Challenges" here, she said India continues to face critical issues such as poverty, malnutrition, illiteracy and last-mile access to electricity, and stressed that businesses have a responsibility to contribute to addressing these challenges.

"A vast country like India continues to face critical challenges such as poverty, malnutrition, illiteracy and last-mile access to necessities like electricity," she stated.

"At the Adani Group, we have implemented large-scale infrastructure projects to address India's challenges and contribute towards the vision of a developed nation by 2047," Dr Priti Adani said.

Drawing from ancient Indian thought, Dr Priti Adani urged businesses to place sustainability at the core of their operations and put duty before self.

"If we look at India's ancient wisdom, yoga is perhaps one of the finest examples of its relevance. The world has recognised yoga's significance: balancing the mind and body. This is a simple example of what yoga truly means. Similarly, the humble millet was once central to our traditional diet. Today, it has found its way into conversations about nutrition, climate resilience and food security," she said.

Highlighting the group's sustainability initiatives, Dr Priti Adani said the Adani Group has committed more than $100 billion towards energy-transition infrastructure.

She pointed to the renewable energy project at Khavda in Gujarat, describing it as the world's largest renewable energy park with a planned capacity of 30 GW from solar and wind power generation.

"We believe sustainability cannot simply remain a chapter in the annual report. Sustainability must be put into practice," she said.

--IANS

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