Actor Vetri: 'Black Gold' will revolve around the huge market for human hair and the vast networks operating in this space

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actor Vetri, who plays the lead in director Dheeran Arunkumar's upcoming crime thriller 'Black Gold', has now disclosed that the story of the film will revolve around the huge market for human hair and the vast networks that silently operate in this space.

Participating in a pre-release event of the film, the actor said, "This is an important film in my career. Usually, Black Gold makes people think of pepper or crude oil but that is not what this film talks about. The Black Gold that we are referring to in this film is human hair."

He went on to say, "There is a roaring business based on human hair and there is a huge network that operates silently in this sector. This film will be a thriller that revolves around this story peg. I loved the story when it was narrated to me. Also, in this backdrop, there will be a family story that revolves around a son and his father. The film is slated to hit screens on November 13."

The makers, who recently issued a release date poster on social media, had also confirmed that the film had now been cleared by the Censor Board for release.

They said, "#BlackGold – Censor U/A Certified. November 13th — Worldwide Release in Cinemas! The wait is almost over! Get ready for the world of #BlackGold.Starring @act_vetri @Priyalaya_ubd @ActorAroul @AjithVignesh9."

It may be recalled that shooting for the film had been wrapped up in February this year.

The film is being produced by M Murthy under the banner of M M Studios. For the unaware, director Dheeran Arunkumar is best known for his earlier Tamil film 'Theerpugal Virkapadum' while Vetri is best known for his performance in the critically acclaimed superhit film '8 Thottakal' (Eight Bullets).

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Black Gold will revolve around a youngster and his stand off with the shady mafias of the business underworld.

"This is an issue which hasn't been showcased in any film before," a source in the know had told IANS earlier.

The film will, along with Vetri, feature Priyalaya in the lead. The producer of the film, M Moorthy, too has played a crucial role in this film.

Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a host of actors including Livingston, Thulasi, Big Boss Abhirami, A Venkatesh, Arul, D Sankar, Ramar, Jeeva Ravi, Ajith Vignesh, Karate Venkatesh and Japan Kumar.

Sources say the entire film has been shot in Chennai and its surrounding areas.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Santhosh Kumar Veerasamy and music by Gavaskar Avinash. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Mohan Rajan and editing is by Dinesh Kumar. C S Balachander has headed the Art direction department of the film while stunts have been choreographed by 'Metro' Magesh.

--IANS

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