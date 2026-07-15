Abhay Deol celebrates his bond with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar as he marks 15 years of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Abhay Deol has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane as the much-loved film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ completed 15 years of its release.

The actor revisited the cherished moments from the film’s journey. He also celebrated the unforgettable experience of working alongside co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Reflecting on the film that became a celebration of friendship, adventure, and self-discovery, Abhay shared heartfelt memories of the bonds formed during its making.

Taking to Instagram, the actor expressed gratitude for being part of a project that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. Sharing photos from the movie, Abhay wrote, “We worked, we played, we cried and we laughed, we opened up, and we connected with an amazing audience. There’s no measure of how many blessings I have received for this film. Thank you for the opportunity and for the love, 15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara!.”

The pictures capture Abhay Deol’s memorable moments with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar from the movie.

Farhan Akhtar also celebrated 15 years of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ by sharing a nostalgic carousel of pictures from the film. The collection offered a glimpse of the memorable moments from the much-loved road trip drama.

The final slide featured the heartfelt message, “Some roads stay with you forever.” Farhan captioned the post as, “15 years. Still seizing the day. Celebrating #15YearsOfZindagiNaMilegiDobara.”

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" was released in theatres on July 15, 2011. The film featured an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, with Naseeruddin Shah and Deepti Naval in significant roles.

The film revolved around three childhood friends — Arjun, Kabir, and Imran — who set out on a life-changing bachelor road trip across Spain.

--IANS

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