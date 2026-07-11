July 11, 2026 10:55 PM हिंदी

5th T20I: Buttler smashes 131, Brook hits 95* as England post 257/3 against listless India

Jos Buttler smashes 131, Harry Brook hits 95* as England post 257/3 against listless India in the fifth and final T20I at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS/@BCCI/X

Southampton, July 11 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was at his vintage best to hammer a sensational 131 while Harry Brook smashed a blistering unbeaten 95 as England delivered a batting masterclass to post a mammoth 257/3 against India in the fifth and final T20I at a sun-baked The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer’s decision to bowl first backfired hugely as Buttler played with angles well and was at his free-flowing best to hit 12 fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 204.69. Brook, despite falling five runs short of his second T20I century, hit four fours and eight sixes in a breath-taking knock, as the duo shared a majestic 233-run stand off 102 balls.

The duo’s clean hitting meant India’s bowlers were absolutely listless, while their fielding was terrible. Opting to bowl first, India tasted early success when pacer Prasidh Krishna removed opener Phil Salt (6) in the second over, having him caught by deep backward square leg. However, that remained India's only joy for a major part of the innings as Buttler and Brook decimated the bowling attack with an electrifying partnership.

Brook was the initial aggressor, reaching a fiery half-century off just 19 deliveries, clubbing the Indian pacers and spinners alike. At the other end, Buttler started comparatively slower but shifted gears seamlessly after crossing his fifty.

India’s woes were compounded by a dismal fielding display, dropping multiple regulation catches, including giving a reprieve to Buttler off Axar Patel in the 16th over and dropping Brook twice on three (by Shivam Dube) and 90 (by Ishan Kishan). Capitalising on the errors, Buttler brought up a magnificent century off 52 balls with a pulled six off Axar.

The England captain was eventually dismissed by Dube in the 19th over after he completely miscued it to mid-off. Dube picked up Jacob Bethell for a duck on the next delivery, but Will Jacks and Brook ensured England crossed the 250-mark. For India, Dube ended with figures of 2-22, while Axar leaked 63 runs in his four overs – the most expensive spell he’s ever bowled in T20 cricket.

Brief scores:

England 257/3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 131, Harry Brook 95 not out; Shivam Dube 2-22, Prasidh Krishna 1-38) against India

--IANS

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