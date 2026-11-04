538 jail sepoys complete nine-month training in Gujarat, including 60 women

Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (IANS) A total of 538 newly recruited jail sepoys, including 60 women, have completed nine months of training at the Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Administration Department's training institute, GIPCA, with the department focusing on modern prison security, new criminal laws and the rehabilitation of inmates.

The 20th batch of jail sepoys took the oath at a graduation parade and ceremony attended by the Jail and Correctional Administration Director General of Police (DGP) Dr K.L.N. Rao, who addressed the trainees and their families.

Congratulating the 478 male and 60 female trainees, Rao said: "The graduation ceremony was one of the most important occasions in the training of uniformed personnel."

He also acknowledged the contribution of their families, instructors and the institute's principal.

Explaining the role of the prison department in the criminal justice system, Rao said it was one of its three pillars, alongside the police, responsible for enforcing the law, and the judiciary, which conducts judicial proceedings.

The prison department is responsible for the custody and rehabilitation of inmates following court verdicts.

"The jail staff have the sacred responsibility of reforming prisoners through repentance and helping them return to society as good citizens," Rao said, stressing that prison service requires courage, sacrifice and dedication.

During their nine-month training, the recruits were taught provisions of the Jail Manual, the Prisons Act, the Prisoners Act and rules governing parole and furlough.

The curriculum also covered the Indian Constitution, human rights, the Right to Information Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, along with the three new criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

The trainees were also trained in psychology, sociology and criminology, as well as the operation of modern security equipment, including NUD, body-worn cameras, hand-held and door-frame metal detectors, baggage scanners, body scanners and breathalysers.

Computer skills, the e-Prisons application, first aid, yoga, karate and sports also formed part of the training, alongside outdoor activities.

Rao said economic globalisation and technological advancements had changed the nature of crime, with prisons also receiving offenders involved in newer forms of criminal activity, including white-collar crimes.

"Dealing with such offences required updated working methods and a deeper understanding of emerging criminal trends," he said.

He urged the newly appointed personnel to remain alert to internal security challenges while maintaining discipline, peace and security in prisons and upholding the rule of law.

--IANS

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