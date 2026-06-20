4 killed after temple roof collapses in Maha's Parbhani; PM Modi, Maha CM express grief

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) A portion of roof in front of the sanctum at the Yashwadi temple in Maharashtra's Parbhani district collapsed during construction work on Saturday, killing at least four people and leaving several injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office said: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the wall collapse in Parbhani, Maharashtra."

The Prime Minister also said: "My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis also condoled the loss of lives in the tragedy.

"In a tragic incident in Yashwadi of Parbhani district, part of the roof under construction at the Hanuman temple collapsed, resulting in the deaths of some devotees. I offer my heartfelt condolences to them," he said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Fadnavis added: "We share in the grief of their families. The injured in this incident are receiving treatment. Local administration officials are at the scene, and relief and rescue operations are also underway swiftly."

Located in Yashwadi village, about 190 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad, the temple is a revered shrine for thousands of devotees.

According to NCP MLA Rajesh Vitekar, at least 27 people are currently receiving treatment at the District General Hospital, and the remaining twenty are being treated at RP Medical College.

Vitekar confirmed that everyone trapped under the roof has been extricated.

Speaking to reporters, the NCP MLA said: "The artisans were from other states, and the stone used for the work had been procured from Rajasthan. The work was nearing completion, but the exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear."

"I have just spoken with some office-bearers of the temple trust; it appears there may have been a delay or a lapse in securing the pillar being erected, causing the 'Sabhamandap' to collapse suddenly," he added.

Large number of devotees visit the temple every Saturday with figures even reaching up to 25,000 to 50,000 people.

According to sources, the exact reason for the collapse of the temple's roof remains unknown.

--IANS

cg/khz