30-member Parliament delegation from Myanmar set to begin India visit

Naypyidaw, Sept 1 (IANS) A cross-party Parliament delegation from Myanmar comprising of 30 MPs from six national and nine ethnic parties is visiting India from September 1 to 8 for a capacity-building module by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), the training and research wing of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said Tuesday.

“A cross-party Parliament delegation from Myanmar comprising 30 MPs from 6 national & 9 ethnic parties is visiting India from 1-8 Sep 2026 for a capacity-building module by Lok Sabha PRIDE and friendly meetings. After a reception by Ambassador Abhay Thakur yesterday, they were seen off today,” the Embassy stated on X.

In his remarks on Monday, the Ambassador stated that he is glad that the composition of the delegation is diverse, youthful and dynamic, and includes many young, first-time members.

“The delegation comprises 15 political parties, including USDP, KSPP, NUP, SNDP, PP and PPP, as well as Naga, Pa-O, Karen, Danu, Inn, Arakan, Zomi, Wa and Kayah parties and nominated MPs from the Myanmar Armed Forces. These are 6 National Parties and 9 Ethnic Parties, including from ethnic areas along Myanmar’s borders with India, China and Thailand,” Ambassador Thakur said during his remarks at the pre-departure briefing to the Hluttaw Delegation.

“Thank you for putting together such a representative Parliamentary delegation to visit India. It shows the cross-party consensus that exists in Myanmar Parliament on maintaining close relations with India,” he added.

According to him, the visit assumes particular significance as it comes in the first year of the newly convened Parliament of Myanmar, following the General Elections in December 2025-January 2026.

“The establishment of new parliamentary institutions represents an important stage in Myanmar’s political evolution,” noted Ambassador Thakur.

The visit also follows the Official Visit of President U Min Aung Hlaing to India this year, which was his first visit abroad after assuming office of the President of Myanmar.

“It gave fresh momentum to our multifaceted bilateral cooperation. During the visit, President U Min Aung Hlaing and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors, including high-level exchanges, trade-economic-investment ties, defence cooperation, culture, education and developmental assistance cooperation, including our flagship connectivity projects i.e., the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Corridor project and the Kalewa-Yagyi road of the India-Myanmar Trilateral highway project, as well as border trade, border management and border security.” the Ambassador noted.

–IANS

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