May 06, 2026 8:12 PM हिंदी

2.1 crore people download new Aadhaar app in 3 months, over 28 lakh update mobile number

2.1 crore people download new Aadhaar app in 3 months, over 28 lakh update mobile number

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said the new Aadhaar app is witnessing strong public adoption with over 21 million (2.1 crore) downloads within three months, bringing services to people’s fingertips and making life easier.

IT Ministry said that people are using the app to avail various services, including mobile number and address updates easily, anytime, anywhere.

“So far over 2.8 million (28 lakh) people have updated their mobile numbers using the new Aadhaar App. Similarly, nearly 6,00,000 people have used the App to update their address,” it informed.

The new Aadhaar app is available on both Android and Apple iOS platforms.

It is a next-generation mobile application designed to provide Aadhaar Number Holders (ANH) with a secure, convenient and privacy-first way to carry, show, share and verify their identity.

The app has advanced functions such as face verification for proof of presence, biometric lock/unlock in a single click, authentication history, and a QR-based editable contact card for easy sharing of contact details instead of physical visiting cards.

It supports a wide range of real-life use cases. These include hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity’s (OVSE) QR code scanning.

It facilitates age gating, hospital admissions, visitors’ management, event entries, identity verification of gig workers and service partners among many such use cases.

“The growing public adoption showcases not only the trust of residents, but also the new App’s role in making Aadhaar services more accessible and user-friendly, thus enabling ease of living for Aadhaar number holders,” said the official statement.

Meanwhile, at least 100 entities have been onboarded as Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) within just three months of the rollout of Aadhaar-based offline verification.

The milestone, achieved by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), marks a major step in enabling secure, consent-driven and paperless identity verification using Aadhaar without requiring real-time access to central databases.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Michael Vaughan slams England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over 'Ridiculous delay' in appointment of a new national selector.

'Ridiculous delay': Michael Vaughan slams ECB over late appointment of National selector

Asian Football Confederation bans Mongolian female football official and player for attempted match manipulation

AFC bans Mongolian female football official and player for attempted match manipulation

President To Lam's visit reflects Vietnam's commitment to deepen ties with India: Report

President To Lam's visit reflects Vietnam's commitment to deepen ties with India: Report

Polycab India's expenses jump over 29 pc in Q4, margins contract

Polycab India's expenses jump over 29 pc in Q4, margins contract

Randeep Hooda says Inspector Avinash S2 is a 'much more intense ride'

Randeep Hooda says Inspector Avinash S2 is a 'much more intense ride'

Alvaro Carreras denies reports of Real Madrid dressing-room bust-up

Football: Carreras denies reports of Real Madrid dressing-room bust-up

Priyansh Arya sits out as Punjab Kings elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya sits out as PBKS elect to bowl against SRH

‘Pitch wasn’t a belter, we adapted quickly,’ says Akeal Hosein after Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘Pitch wasn’t a belter, we adapted quickly,’ says Akeal Hosein after CSK beat DC

China limits foreign presence to shield its policies in Tibet from scrutiny: Report (File image)

China limits foreign presence to shield its policies in Tibet from scrutiny: Report

Nora Fatehi to appear before NCW tomorrow in 'Sarke Chunar' song row

Nora Fatehi to appear before NCW tomorrow in 'Sarke Chunar' song row