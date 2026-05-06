2.1 crore people download new Aadhaar app in 3 months, over 28 lakh update mobile number

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said the new Aadhaar app is witnessing strong public adoption with over 21 million (2.1 crore) downloads within three months, bringing services to people’s fingertips and making life easier.

IT Ministry said that people are using the app to avail various services, including mobile number and address updates easily, anytime, anywhere.

“So far over 2.8 million (28 lakh) people have updated their mobile numbers using the new Aadhaar App. Similarly, nearly 6,00,000 people have used the App to update their address,” it informed.

The new Aadhaar app is available on both Android and Apple iOS platforms.

It is a next-generation mobile application designed to provide Aadhaar Number Holders (ANH) with a secure, convenient and privacy-first way to carry, show, share and verify their identity.

The app has advanced functions such as face verification for proof of presence, biometric lock/unlock in a single click, authentication history, and a QR-based editable contact card for easy sharing of contact details instead of physical visiting cards.

It supports a wide range of real-life use cases. These include hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity’s (OVSE) QR code scanning.

It facilitates age gating, hospital admissions, visitors’ management, event entries, identity verification of gig workers and service partners among many such use cases.

“The growing public adoption showcases not only the trust of residents, but also the new App’s role in making Aadhaar services more accessible and user-friendly, thus enabling ease of living for Aadhaar number holders,” said the official statement.

Meanwhile, at least 100 entities have been onboarded as Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) within just three months of the rollout of Aadhaar-based offline verification.

The milestone, achieved by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), marks a major step in enabling secure, consent-driven and paperless identity verification using Aadhaar without requiring real-time access to central databases.

--IANS

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