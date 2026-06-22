2026 FIFA WC: May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations, says Iran after Belgium draw

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Iran's football team used the FIFA World Cup 2026 stage to deliver a message of peace and unity after its goalless Group G draw against Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium, leaving a handwritten note in the dressing room that was later shared by the Football Federation of Iran (FFIRI).

The note came amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, one of the tournament's co-hosts along with Canada and Mexico. Both nations are still negotiating to end their conflict.

"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the modern Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and strong," the message stated. "We came to Los Angeles with pride, played with honour, and left with dignity."

"Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality.

And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice, and soul for Iran during these 180 minutes. "May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations."

The message also mentioned the attack on a girls' school in Minab, where at least 168 people were killed on the first day of the conflict.

Iran has earned two points from their opening matches after a 2-2 draw with New Zealand and a tie with Belgium. They will finish their group-stage matches against Egypt in Seattle on June 27.

Their participation in the World Cup has faced logistical and political challenges connected to the conflict in the Middle East. Several members of Iran's support staff were denied entry visas to the United States. The FFIRI requested FIFA to "uphold the principles of neutrality, fairness, and established rules" after their ticket allocation was taken away the day before the tournament.

As a result, Iran moved their World Cup base from Arizona in the United States to Tijuana in Mexico and has been under strict travel rules. Their visas allow the team to enter the United States only a day before a match and require them to leave on the same day after playing.

This situation led head coach Amir Ghalenoei to call Iran the "most oppressed" team at the tournament following the draw with New Zealand.

However, there may be some flexibility ahead of Iran's final group match. Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House's World Cup task force, mentioned that there are "discussions happening" regarding Iran's travel plans for the Egypt game.

--IANS

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