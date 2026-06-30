1st T20I: When and where to watch ENG vs IND, know all details

Durham, June 30 (IANS) India begins the second leg of its United Kingdom tour with a challenging five-match T20I series against England, hoping to leave behind the disappointment of a winless trip to Ireland. The opening fixture at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street offers Shreyas Iyer's side an immediate chance to rebuild confidence against one of the format's strongest teams.

The visitors struggled to find consistency during the Ireland series, where batting failures ultimately proved costly. As a result, team selection has become a major talking point ahead of Wednesday's encounter.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains firmly in the spotlight after watching both Ireland matches from the dugout. Whether India opts for continuity or introduces fresh energy at the top of the order could become one of the defining decisions of the evening.

Captain Shreyas Iyer also enters the contest under scrutiny following his first series in charge. While his leadership credentials are well established from franchise cricket, England presents a far sterner examination. Beyond tactical decisions, India will also need meaningful contributions from Iyer with the bat to stabilise an inconsistent middle order.

England, led by Harry Brook, returns home after another impressive World Cup campaign that ended in the semi-finals. Their batting depth and familiarity with local conditions make them favourites heading into the series opener, although they will be wary of an Indian side capable of responding strongly after recent setbacks.

India's bowling attack has received a timely boost with the return of Varun Chakaravarthy, whose variations could prove vital against England's attacking batters. Early wickets with the new ball and disciplined middle-over bowling will be essential if the visitors are to put pressure on the hosts.

With four matches still to follow, neither side will define its campaign in Durham. However, a winning start would provide valuable momentum, making the opening clash an important opportunity for both teams to set the tone for what promises to be a highly competitive series.

When: Wednesday, July 1, 10:00 PM IST

Where: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham

Where to watch: The India vs England T20I series will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network, while the games will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

Squads:

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), James Coles, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

--IANS

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