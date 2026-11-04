1st ODI: Arshdeep, Brar, Kamboj wreak havoc as India bundle out NZ for 185

Auckland, Nov 4 (IANS) New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs after India’s ‘inexperienced’ pace attack produced an impressive collective performance in the first ODI here at Eden Park on Wednesday. Arshdeep Singh led the attack with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar claimed three, and Anshul Kamboj returned excellent figures of 2-22 in his 10 overs as the hosts struggled to cope with the movement and extra bounce on offer.

Opting to bowl, India made an early impact as Arshdeep dismissed Will Young (9) in the fifth over, before removing Henry Nicholls (9) in the ninth to leave New Zealand struggling at 44/2. Both batters fell attempting pull shots, with Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir completing the catches.

Tim Seifert provided some resistance with an aggressive 38 off 43 balls, including three fours and two sixes. He was particularly effective against the shorter boundaries at Eden Park, using the scoop to good effect and taking on the Indian seamers when they missed their lengths. However, Gurnoor Brar broke the developing partnership by dismissing Seifert in the 15th over, with substitute fielder Ruturaj Gaikwad taking the catch at mid-on.

Daryl Mitchell attempted to stabilise the innings with a 41-ball 28, striking three fours and a six. He found support from skipper Tom Latham, but Brar produced another important breakthrough by taking a remarkable one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Latham for three in the 17th over.

India continued to tighten their grip as Mitchell, who had enjoyed considerable success against India in recent encounters, was run out for 28 following a sharp piece of fielding from Rohit Sharma and quick work behind the stumps from KL Rahul. New Zealand were reduced to 99/5 before Mitchell Santner fell for four, bowled by Kamboj in the 27th over.

Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner tried to arrest the slide, but their efforts were cut short when Kamboj bowled Santner for four, leaving the hosts at 113/6. Nathan Smith (1) soon followed, edging Kamboj to Virat Kohli at second slip, who completed an excellent diving catch to give the pacer his second wicket.

Phillips, meanwhile, was left to shoulder the responsibility of rebuilding the innings. He shared a brief stand with Kyle Jamieson before the latter was dismissed for one by Arshdeep, who found Kohli at cover. Jacob Duffy also managed only 15 before Arshdeep removed Phillips for 30, with Shreyas Iyer taking a straightforward catch at mid-off in the 36th over.

Phillips’ dismissal left New Zealand at 146/8 and seemingly heading towards a total well below 200. However, Blair Tickner produced an unexpected late counterattack alongside Duffy, taking on Arshdeep and Brar with a series of aggressive strokes.

Tickner smashed four sixes in his 23-ball 34, while Duffy contributed 15 off 21 deliveries as the pair added valuable runs for the ninth wicket. Their assault included a 23-run 38th over against Arshdeep, featuring three sixes from Tickner, as New Zealand crossed the 180-run mark.

Brar eventually ended the resistance by dismissing Tickner, caught behind by KL Rahul in the 41st over, to wrap up the innings at 185 in 40.2 overs. Arshdeep finished with 4-70, while Brar claimed 3-44 and Kamboj returned 2-22 from his 10 overs, including two maidens. Kamboj’s economical spell was particularly impressive, especially after his expensive outing against the West Indies in his previous ODI.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 185/10 in 40.2 overs (Tim Seifert 38, Blair Tickner 34; Arshdeep Singh 4-70, Gurnoor Brar 3-44, Anshul Kamboj 2-22) against India.

--IANS

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