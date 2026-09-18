Nepal PM Shah to make first foreign trip with UNGA visit

Kathmandu, Sep 18 (IANS) Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah is set to travel to New York in the United States to attend the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), marking his first foreign trip since assuming office in March.

He is scheduled to leave for New York on September 22, leading the Nepali delegation to participate in the High-Level Week of the UNGA, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Friday.

His visit comes as the Himalayan country seeks greater international attention and support following the deadly floods of August 26 in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers in central Nepal, which caused extensive loss of life and damage to infrastructure.

The bodies of 1,410 people swept away by the floods have so far been recovered, while 6,145 people remain missing as of Thursday evening, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority. Climate change and the impact of climate-related disasters are expected to feature prominently in Nepal’s engagements at the UNGA.

Prime Minister Shah is scheduled to address the General Debate of the UNGA on September 24, the ministry said. During his stay in New York, Shah is also scheduled to meet United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

His participation in the UN General Assembly will mark his first appearance at the annual gathering of world leaders as Prime Minister.

Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal will leave for New York on September 20 to participate in various high-level meetings, side events and ministerial-level engagements, the ministry said.

Khanal is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and other dignitaries during his stay in New York.

The Nepali delegation led by Shah will comprise Foreign Minister Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and other senior government officials.

Following the parliamentary elections on March 5, Shah assumed office as Prime Minister on March 27, with his party, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), securing nearly a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives, the lower house of parliament.

Earlier, Nepal’s Cabinet had decided to send Foreign Minister Khanal to lead Nepal’s delegation to the UN General Assembly. However, following the devastating floods, the Nepali government decided that representation by the Prime Minister himself would be a better option to draw international attention to the calamities facing Nepal.

--IANS

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