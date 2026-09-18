Rohit Saraf reveals how learning kalaripayattu changed his mindset. lifestyle

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Rohit Saraf, who essays the role of freedom fighter Sachindra Nath Sanyal in ‘The Revolutionaries’, has shared that learning kalaripayattu has made him more disciplined, and has changed his mindset.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Nikkhil Advani, Pratibha Ranta, Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada during the promotions of the show in the city.

Talking about the positive change in his lifestyle, the actor said, “It made me so much more confident, I walk into rooms feeling very, very different after having become fitter. I also feel like it brought a sense of discipline into my life that I never knew existed. I didn't know that I could be this disciplined. I did not eat a single piece of wafer for 15 months in order to prepare for this character”.

He further mentioned, “I remember the first time I ate something outside of my chef's kitchen after all the body shots were done but they weren't really done because 10 days later Nikkhil sir made me remove my kurta again. But I remember the amount of discipline it took. I am somebody who loves staying up at night but in order to make sure that I was giving my body what it needed, I had to start sleeping at 9.30 in the night”.

“So I actually went through a complete change of the way I thought, the way I looked at my body, the way I looked at everything in life. And so yeah, I feel like it's really transformed me as a human being, not just as an actor”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘The Revolutionaries’ follows 4 freedom fighters, Rash Behari Bose, Pratibha Lahiri, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Bagha Jatin, who locked horns with the British Raj. The series is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. It also stars Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah.

The show tells the story of Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. It was because of the sustained efforts of the aforementioned revolutionaries that the British empire had to shift its capital to Delhi from Kolkata.

The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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