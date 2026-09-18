Punjab Kings wrap up four-day off-season conditioning camp in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (IANS) Punjab Kings on Friday said they have concluded a four-day off-season physical preparation camp aimed at sharpening player fitness and recovery ahead of the upcoming domestic season and their next Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign.

The camp, conducted in collaboration with Stance Health from September 14 to 17, brought together several key franchise players including Shashank Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, and Vishal Nishad. The sessions prioritised athletic readiness, integrating customized strength and conditioning routines, mobility drills, structured nutrition plans, and advanced recovery protocols.

The short camp came after a skill-focused camp held in New Chandigarh last month, with the franchise planning further specialized training modules across the country as part of a year-round preparation cycle.

“This is the first fitness camp that has taken place this year. Everyone feels that the IPL is a three-month tournament, but it is not. It is a proper 12-month commitment for players competing at this level.

“If you want to compete with the best in one of the world’s top leagues, you have to work that hard. This camp is focused entirely on fitness, diet, and training, and we are making sure to tick all the boxes well ahead of the season,” Shashank said in a statement by the franchise.

Highlighting the structured daily routine, lower-order batting all-rounder Shashank added, “In the morning we start with mobility and gym work, followed by a team lunch. In the evening we move into conditioning, and we finish the day with pool or recovery sessions.

“That routine gives us quality time together, and that is how we grow both as individuals and as a unit. Building strong bonds off the field is just as vital as our performance on it.”

Left-handed opener Arya noted that tailored physical management and rapid recovery still remain crucial factors for sustained performance. “As the season approaches, our focus is to get as much quality training as possible and achieve peak physical condition.

“The facilities here, especially the dedicated physio support and strength and conditioning programmes, are tailored specifically for our individual needs. In modern cricket, fast and efficient recovery is what makes the real difference over a long season.”

He also praised the franchise’s active involvement in terms of player development during the off-season. “The IPL might be played across three months, but Punjab Kings actively tracks our progress and supports us for the full nine months of the off-season.

“Whether we need to train in Mumbai, Bengaluru, or attend camps in Chandigarh, the franchise arranges everything within a day. Having that level of backing throughout the year gives a player immense confidence,” he added.

The players will now represent their respective state sides in the domestic circuit before regrouping for the next phase of franchise preparations. Shashank further credited the PBKS team culture for aiding long-term player development. “Punjab Kings has completely transformed my career. The way the franchise has backed me through challenging moments is something very rare, and I am extremely grateful for that.

“The management, players, and owners treat us like family rather than just a professional setup, and that environment inspires you to give 110 percent on the field,” he concluded.

--IANS

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