PGTI Tour: Khalin Joshi secures third title of the season, wins Nava Raipur Open 2026

Naya Raipur, Sep 18 (IANS) Bengaluru golfer Khalin Joshi produced a composed bogey-free final round to win the inaugural Nava Raipur Open 2026 by one stroke at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort here on Friday, securing his third title of the season.

The 34-year-old Joshi, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, carded a three-under 31 to finish at 13-under 123. His winning card read 29-30-33-31.

Joshi made three consecutive birdies from the third to fifth holes during the nine-hole final round to hold off a strong challenge from the chasing pack.

The victory was Joshi’s third of the season after his wins at the Andhra Open in April and the J&K Open in August. It was also his ninth overall title on the PGTI Tour.

Joshi, who won his maiden Asian Tour title at the Open India in 2018, took home the winner’s cheque of INR 15 lakh.

Persistent rain during the tournament left the course unsuitable for full 18-hole rounds, prompting the Tournament Committee to reduce each of the four rounds to nine holes, all played over the back nine.

The final round was also suspended for several hours, leaving Joshi uncertain about whether play would resume.

“After the delay, the course did not appear playable, and we heard that the final round might be abandoned. I still had to regain my focus and prepare mentally in case play resumed. I stayed calm and composed, and I’m delighted with how I handled the situation,” Joshi said.

Mhow’s Om Prakash Chouhan produced the joint-lowest score of the day with a five-under 29, featuring an eagle on the par-five fourth and three birdies. He finished joint second at 12-under 124.

Chouhan shared second place with Panchkula’s Raunil Kukar and Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel, who also finished at 12-under 124. All three received INR 699,867 each.

Kukar had briefly moved into the lead before play was halted, while Patel continued his strong run to finish among the joint runners-up.

Kolkata’s Divyanshu Bajaj, Delhi’s Pritish Singh Karayat and Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema shared fifth place at 11-under 125.

Reflecting on his successful season, Joshi said increased confidence and staying focused on the present had played an important role.

“My mindset has not changed dramatically over my 14 seasons as a professional, but I have become more confident. My mind used to race, particularly in the final group. I now understand the importance of staying in the present, remaining calm and enjoying the moment,” he said.

--IANS

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