World's confidence increasing towards India's defence equipment, technology: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled his visit to Indonesia earlier this month, during which a major agreement on BrahMos and Astra missiles was signed between the two nations, and highlighted the world's increasing confidence towards India's defence equipment and technology.

Addressing the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Whether it is defence production, exports or political cooperation with the friendly nations, India is continuously scaling new heights."

"At the beginning of this month, I was in Indonesia, where a major agreement was signed for BrahMos and Astra missiles. The world's confidence is increasing towards India's defence equipment and technology," he added.

In a key boost for the domestic defence industry, earlier this month, India and Indonesia signed an agreement for the supply of BrahMos missiles to the Indonesian military.

Indonesia is also set to import India's indigenously developed Astra air-to-air missiles. The Astra, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a beyond-visual-range missile designed to track and destroy highly manoeuvrable enemy aircraft.

India is also to provide Indonesia with additional batteries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

The two countries also finalised a framework for maritime safety and security cooperation.

The agreements were signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia earlier this month.

PM Modi also paid homage to the bravehearts of the 1999 War and said that the Kargil Vijay Diwas fills everyone with pride and reminds the nation of the "extraordinary courage" of the Indian Armed Forces.

"There are certain dates in our lives for which we do not need to look at the calendar. Today, July 26, is one such date. Today is the Kargil Vijay Diwas. This day fills us with pride and reminds us of the extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers."

"The towering peaks of Kargil, harsh weather, the challenges posed by the enemy -- our soldiers faced every such circumstance, yet their morale was greater than any challenge. They sacrificed everything for protecting the motherland. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all the brave martyrs and soldiers," he added.

The Prime Minister said that today's India not only remembers its bravehearts but also "ensures that their stories reach the new generations".

"With this spirit, a special 'Saurya Vijay Yatra' has been organised this year. This motorcycle expedition, which began on July 14 from Delhi's National War Memorial, will reach the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. Its message is 'One ride, one nation, one salute'. This expedition reminds us that the sacrifices made for the country can never be forgotten," he added.

PM Modi said that India is "continuously strengthening" its technical capabilities alongside the "courage of its soldiers".

He mentioned the induction of INS Mahendragiri in the Indian Navy. "This modern warship has been designed in India and made in India. More than 75 per cent indigenous content has been used in this. This is a symbol of the growing strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) -- an advanced, precision-guided artillery rocket system with a maximum strike range of approximately 120 kilometres and a validated minimum range of 60 kilometers -- developed indigenously in India by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"Behind this success, it is the collective hardwork of our scientists and engineers," he said.

He also highlighted the successful conduct of the flight test of the Khusha Missile.

"On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us pay heartfelt tributes to our martyrs and strengthen our resolve to build a safe, capable and Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

--IANS

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