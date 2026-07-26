July 26, 2026 1:33 PM हिंदी

Ankita Lokhande bids farewell to ‘Laughter Chefs Season 3’, calls it a 'journey that “brought out the best in her'

Ankita Lokhande bids farewell to ‘Laughter Chefs Season 3’, calls it a 'journey that “brought out the best in her'

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande penned an emotional farewell note as the third season of the popular reality show “Laughter Chefs” concluded.

The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress expressed gratitude for being part of a show that brought joy and laughter to audiences. Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared glimpses from the grand finale day and wrote, “Acha toh main chalti hoon… Grand Finale Day! A show that brought out the best in all of us Laughter Chefs has been so much more than just a show, knowing that together we could become a little dose of happiness and laughter for so many families has been the biggest blessing If we managed to become your “therapists” for an hour every week, making you smile and forget your worries, then it’s truly been an honour for all of us.”

Ankita also thanked the makers, the channel, crew members, co-stars, and the audience for making the show a memorable experience. She expressed her appreciation towards fans for welcoming the team into their homes and showering them with love. “A heartfelt thank you to Optimystix, Colors TV, every single person who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, and our incredible cast for making this journey so special… And the biggest thank you goes to all of you the audience. Thank you for welcoming us into your homes, loving us like your own, and making Laughter Chefs such a beautiful success…Here’s to the memories, the madness, and the laughter we’ll cherish forever #Aaaaaaa hmmm.”

In the clip, Ankita was seen getting ready in the makeup room. Dressed in a stylish blue saree, she was also seen dancing while her husband Vicky Jain sat in the background and enjoyed his meal. The grand finale of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 aired on July 25 and 26 on Colors TV.

--IANS

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