Zimbabwe Cricket reveals limited-overs squads for UAE tour, tri-series

Harare, Oct 9 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket has named its limited-overs squads for a multi-format tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the team will face hosts Afghanistan and Bangladesh in an ODI tri-series before taking on Afghanistan in three T20Is and two Test matches.

The extensive assignment runs from October 17 to November 17, with the selectors retaining faith in the core of the groups that featured in recent white-ball series.

Sikandar Raza will once again captain the ODI side in the absence of Richard Ngarava, who is still recovering from a back injury, while also leading Zimbabwe in the T20I series.

The ODI squad largely comprises players who faced Australia in Harare last month, with Tafadzwa Tsiga and Vincent Masekesa coming in for Innocent Kaia and Graeme Cremer.

"Kaia is working his way back to full fitness after suffering a thigh strain but is expected to be ready for the T20I series," Zimbabwe Cricket informed in a release on Friday.

Tsiga and Masekesa are both in contention for their ODI debuts, adding options to a squad that blends established internationals with an emerging generation of players. Raza, Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor provide experience in the batting group alongside Ben Curran, Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani.

Blessing Muzarabani heads the pace attack, which also includes Brad Evans, Ernest Masuku and Newman Nyamhuri, while Masekesa joins Wellington Masakadza and the all-rounders among the spin options.

Masekesa has also been named in the T20I squad and, alongside Tsiga, is in contention for a debut in the shortest international format. Kundai Matigimu will replace Evans for the third and final T20I.

Zimbabwe will open the ODI tri-series against Bangladesh on October 17 before meeting Afghanistan on October 19.

The hosts will face Bangladesh in the final round-robin fixture on October 21, with the top two teams advancing to the final on October 23.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will then contest three T20Is on October 27, 29 and November 1.

The tour concludes with two Tests, scheduled for November 5 to 9 and Nov 13 to 17. Zimbabwe’s Test squad will be announced in the days leading up to the series.

ZIMBABWE ODI SQUAD:

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere

ZIMBABWE T20I SQUAD:

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere

--IANS

bsk/