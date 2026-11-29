Kolkata, Nov 29 (IANS) Australian Jamie Maclaren scored the winner as red-hot Mohun Bagan Super Giant claimed the bragging rights in the Kolkata Derby yet again as they beat arch-rivals East Bengal FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

Maclaren (67’) scored the game’s only goal as the Mariners made it six wins in a row, while the defeat meant East Bengal's agonising wait for their first ISL win against their archrivals continued.

With the game locked at 0-0 around the hour mark, Panagiotis Dilmperis’ substitutions made an impact. Mehtab Singh's cross from the right flank reached Liston Colaco on the bounce, and the winger, who had come on less than 10 minutes earlier, redirected the ball with a cushioned header that put Maclaren through on goal. While East Bengal hoped for offside, the 33-year-old Australian kept his composure to poke the ball past Phurba Lachenpa.

Antonio López Habas would have been the happier head coach at half-time as East Bengal had the better first half. While the game ebbed and flowed in the first 30 minutes, Anirudh Thapa was presented with a glorious chance to put the Mariners ahead when Subhasish Bose delivered a sumptuous low cross from the left wing, but the midfielder couldn’t keep his effort on target. It was the best chance for either side in the first half, even though East Bengal had a bigger volume of opportunities.

In the 36th minute, Rahul Bheke’s mishit clearance fell to Jay Gupta down the left but, with goalkeeper Vishal Kaith in no man’s land, his shot skimmed off the goalpost.

Gupta once again caused havoc with his low cross from the left shortly after, but Alberto Rodriguez – who was a rock in the defence for Mohun Bagan SG all night – put in a goal-saving interception on the slide.

The game opened up around the hour mark as Mohun Bagan SG made attacking changes. Colaco’s swerving free kick nearly wrong-footed Lachenpa in goal, but he managed to get his gloves on it and then got up quickly to save Lallianzuala Chhangte’s rebound heroically. But the East Bengal clean sheet would soon be erased.

The win put the Mariners five points clear at the top of the table, while East Bengal remained 9th with seven points from five matches.

--IANS

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