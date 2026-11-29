Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol, who specializes in Bharatanatyam, has shared that the choreography in Bollywood requires her to completely change the body language as it is more western, and involves a different stance.

The actress spoke with IANS in the Juhu area of Mumbai during the promotions of her latest film ‘Pratap’.

One of her most memorable performances is in the action-thriller ‘Dhoom’, which enhanced India’s biking culture.

She told IANS, “Yes, I think it was one of the most wonderful experiences I have had on set as an actor. Working with all the boys and the bikes. Whether it was Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Sanjay Gadhvi, and of course, Aditya Chopra, because of whom the film was made. It was entirely his baby. So, I am so grateful to be part of that film”.

The title track of the film ‘Dhoom Machale’ was a rage back in the day owing to her dance. When asked how she manages moving between different worlds of Indian classical dancing and western dancing, she said, “Yeah, it requires switching your stance, your body language. And I remember initially when I was doing films, not particularly ‘Dhoom’ only but, other movies which had these western songs required conscious effort”.

“In classical dance, our hip positioning is very different. And in western, it's a little different. So, that rehearsal and that practice was needed to break from the classical mould and switch to this. And of course, ‘Dhoom Machale’ is all about jazz. It was inspired and taken by Ashley Lobo, who choreographed it. So, we had to rehearse and learn jazz. So, definitely different body language”, she added.

--IANS

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