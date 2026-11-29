Doha (Qatar), Nov 30 (IANS) Nishan Madushka scored a half-century to prop up the innings before the last-wicket pair of Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh held their nerve to guide Sri Lanka A to a one-wicket victory over Pakistan A and the title in the Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

This is Sri Lanka's third title (2017, 2018, 2026) in the event, which started as ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup U23 in 2013. They are now tied with Pakistan A on three titles.

After restricting Pakistan A to 216/9 in 50 overs thanks to a fine effort by their bowlers, Sri Lanka A were in trouble after losing two wickets for 60 runs before an 80-run third-wicket partnership between Nishan Madushka (87, 95b, 6x4s, 2x6s) and Pavan Rathnayake (30, 39b, 1x4) helped them recover.

Pakistan A struck at regular intervals to keep themselves in contention and reached 144/4. Sufyan brought Pakistan back into the contest with two wickets in the 24th over, before Maaz Sadaqat and Ali Raza made further inroads into the Sri Lankan batting line-up.

With Sri Lanka A needing 19 runs and having four wickets in hand, Pakistan A staged a remarkable comeback, picking up three wickets in the space of five balls without conceding a run to reduce the opposition to 198 for nine.

Ahmed Daniyal accounted for the well-set Madushka, before a run-out effected by Mohammad Imran and Ali Raza’s third wicket of the evening set up a tense finish.

However, the last-wicket pair of Samarakoon (15 not out) and Sanketh (four not out) held their nerve to take Sri Lanka ‘A’ over the line in 41.3 overs.

Right-arm fast Ali was the pick of Pakistan A bowlers, returning figures of three for 58, while Sufyan bagged two wickets. Rohail Nazir also had an impressive outing behind the stumps, taking five catches.

Earlier, Pakistan A, who entered the final unbeaten in the eight-team tournament, opted to bat first but could manage to post a paltry 216/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Left-handed batter Shahzaib Khan, featuring in only his second match of the tournament, scored his second successive half-century, scoring 60 off 91 balls, laced with four fours.

Opening batter Shamyl Hussain contributed a 43-ball 40, which included five fours and a six, while captain Abdul Samad chipped in with 33 off 43 balls, hitting a four and a six.

After being reduced to 167 for eight in 41 overs, wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir and Sufyan Moqim got together to add a valuable 46 runs for the ninth wicket. Rohail struck three fours and two sixes in his 43-ball 37, while Sufyan returned unbeaten on 16 off as many balls, hitting a four and a six, as Shaheens managed to add 49 runs for the last two wickets.

For Sri Lanka ‘A’, Ravindu Fernando and Garuka Sanketh bagged three wickets apiece, while Wanuja Sahan took two wickets.

Brief scores:

Pakistan A 216/9 in 50 overs (Shahzaib Khan 60, Shamyl Hussain 40, Rohail Nazir 37, Abdul Samad 33; Ravindu Fernando 3-26, Garuka Sanketh 3-46, Wanuja Sahan 2-33) lost to Sri Lanka ‘A’ 220/9 in 41.3 overs (Nishan Madushka 87, Pavan Rathnayake 30, Lasith Croospulle 26; Ali Raza 3-58, Sufyan Moqim 2-55) by one wicket.

--IANS

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