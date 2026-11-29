New Delhi, November 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took an apparent swipe at the Opposition, describing those who remain unhappy with India's achievements as "naraz fufa" (sulking uncle), and suggested that they listen to the songs of legendary Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika to develop a better understanding of the country's unity and collective aspirations.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said India was moving forward with the collective determination to become a developed nation, despite its diverse languages, cuisines and cultural traditions.

"All of us Indians have set out with the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat'. Languages, cuisine and lifestyles may differ, but our resolve is one," PM Modi added.

Taking an apparent dig at political opponents without naming any party or leader, the Prime Minister said that certain people were uncomfortable with the country's achievements because they viewed India in fragments and sought political power through divisions.

"Such things do not appeal to those who dream of power through discord, who view India in fragments, and who roam around like a sulking 'naraz fufa' over the nation's achievements," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that such people should repeatedly listen to Bhupen Hazarika's songs, expressing hope that "perhaps good sense will prevail upon them".

Although PM Modi did not directly refer to the proposed delimitation exercise, his remarks came a day before Parliament's special sitting to consider crucial legislation linked to the expansion of the Lok Sabha and implementation of women's reservation.

The political exchange comes amid an intensifying confrontation between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-led Opposition bloc over the proposed Constitutional amendments and delimitation framework.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday termed the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to up to 850 seats a "blank cheque" to manipulate electoral outcomes.

He also objected to the proposed reliance on the 2011 Census for determining representation and demanded that women's reservation be implemented within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats, with a sub-quota for OBC women.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill from Monday, while the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on December 2.

A Constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority of members present and voting in each House.

--IANS

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